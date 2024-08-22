Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Mixed Profit Results

Revenue surged by 9.1% year over year, but net income saw a decline compared to the same period in 2023.

Summary
  • Revenue: Grew 9.1% year over year to almost $1.6 billion.
  • Net Yield: Increased 6.6% from the prior year to $562.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: Increased 9.5% year over year to $1 billion.
  • Net Income: $156 million, compared to $190 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $493 million, improving more than $50 million year over year.
  • Occupancy: 94.3% for the second quarter.
  • Capacity PCDs: Increased by 3.1% year over year.
  • Vessel Expenses: Excluding fuel, down 1.9% year over year.
  • Deferred Revenue: $3.8 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Net Debt: $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • River Segment Adjusted Gross Margin: Grew 12.6% to $664 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Ocean Segment Adjusted Gross Margin: Grew 11.4% to $711 million.
  • Advanced Bookings for 2024: $4.6 billion, 14% higher than the 2023 season.
  • Advanced Bookings for 2025: $3.4 billion, 20% higher than the 2024 season.
Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Consolidated net yield increased by 6.6% from the prior year.
  • 95% of 2024 and 55% of 2025 capacity already sold as of August 11, 2024.
  • Total revenue grew 9.1% year over year to almost $1.6 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter totaled $493 million, improving by more than $50 million compared to the same time last year.
  • Strong demand trends for 2025 with advanced bookings 20% higher than the 2024 season at the same point in time.

Negative Points

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $156 million, down from $190 million for the same period in 2023.
  • The net income includes a loss of $123 million from the revaluation of warrants issued by the company due to stock price appreciation.
  • Loss of $66 million related to the net impact of the private placement derivative loss and interest expense related to the company's Series C preference shares.
  • Occupancy for the second quarter was 94.3%, which, while high, indicates some room for improvement.
  • Vessel expenses, excluding fuel per capacity PCDs, were down only 1.9% year over year, indicating limited cost-saving measures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about pricing for the remaining 45% of inventory for 2025?
A: We are in a good spot for 2025 and see no need for negative price action. We have time to generate demand through sales and marketing, so pricing would not be our first lever.

Q: Can you explain the decrease in customer deposits from Q1 to Q2?
A: The decrease is due to the seasonal nature of our business. Operations pick up in Q2, leading to a steadying of deposits, which then build up again in Q4 and Q1.

Q: Could you elaborate on the health of the consumer and any regional differences?
A: We haven't seen any signs of weakness for 2025. July was extremely strong, with one of the highest booking weeks ever. We continue to see strong demand trends.

Q: Were there any shifts in spend that impacted Q2 costs, and how should we think about vessel operating costs?
A: The positive cost performance was mainly driven by timing. We manage expenses prudently without compromising quality and look at the business on a long-term basis.

Q: What is the current diluted share count?
A: The current diluted share count is approximately 445,757,520, but due to the timing of the IPO, the EPS calculation involves a weighting.

Q: How do you view the booking curve for 2025 and the opportunity for yield growth?
A: We are in a good position with 55% of 2025 capacity already sold. We aim for mid- to high single-digit yield growth, balancing strong yields with providing good value to our guests.

Q: How are you managing costs related to vessel operations and new flooding?
A: We handle cost management effectively, including ship swaps to minimize canceled cruises. Our operators are cost-conscious and make best efforts to manage deviations.

Q: What is your plan for excess capital given the expected cash build from operations?
A: We focus on ensuring adequate financing and exploring opportunities for growth. If we run out of ideas, we may consider alternatives, but for now, we are comfortable with our cash position.

Q: How do you view the potential for expanding into new customer source markets?
A: We remain focused on the English-speaking market but are exploring opportunities in Asia. However, this is a small part of our business, and we will take a measured approach.

Q: What would be your ideal net leverage target in a stable environment?
A: We do not have a specific target but aim to maintain a comfortable leverage level. We are focused on making money for our shareholders and are comfortable with our current position.

