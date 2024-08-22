Full Year 2024 Spark New Zealand Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Jolie Hodson - Spark New Zealand Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



(spoken in foreign language) and thanks for joining us today for Spark's full-year results for the period ending June 30, 2024. I'm joined today by CFO, Stefan Knight. And as always, we'll leave time for questions at the end of our presentation.



As you know, our FY24 financial results are cycling with significant revenue and net profit declared in FY23, following the TowerCo and Spark Sport transaction. As such, both reported and adjusted year-on-year comparisons are provided. I'll speak to the adjusted numbers, which strip out the impact of the one-off gain to provide a like-for-like performance comparison.



Fair to say, it's been a challenging year for Spark with recessionary economic conditions creating a tough operating environment. We saw growth in key markets with mobile service revenues surpassing $1 billion for the first time and IT products, data centers and high-tech continuing to grow. This was offset as economic conditions impacted demand in IT services with our intensified competition in