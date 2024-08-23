Aug 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Steven Sewell
Abacus Group - Managing Director, Executive Director
* Evan Goodridge
Abacus Group - Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Steven Tjia
Barrenjoey - Analyst
* Caleb Wheatley
Macquarie Research - Analyst
* Larry Gandler
Shaw and Partners - Analyst
* Richard Jones
JP Morgan Chase & Co - Analyst
=====================
Steven Sewell - Abacus Group - Managing Director, Executive Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome on this Friday morning at the end of a busy week to the financial year '24 results for Abacus Group. This is our first full year result as its own freestanding commercial real estate rate and as the fund manager of Abacus Storage King, which as you would appreciate, reported its results last week. I'm joined here today by Evan Goodridge, our CFO, as
Full Year 2024 Abacus Group Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...