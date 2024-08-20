Aug 20, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 20, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lachlan Mccann
ARB Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
* Damon Page
ARB Corporation Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary
=====================
Lachlan Mccann - ARB Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
Morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the ARB Corporation 2024 full year financial results presentation. My name is Lachlan McCann, Chief Executive Officer at ARB and joining me is Damon Page, ARB's Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.
Today, Damon and I will take you through a financial update on the full year results and I'll present an update on ARB's domestic and international sales and general business operations.
Some housekeeping before we commence, during the presentation questions can be made through the chat box. At the lower right hand corner of your screen, you'll see a blue circle with a hand icon. By clicking this, it will open a chat box for you to enter your
Full Year 2024 ARB Corporation Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 20, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...