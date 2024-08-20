Q2 2024 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, Katarina. I'm here together with Anders Mörck, as said, our CFO. Welcome to the Q2 quarterly presentation.



As we start with the first slide, Katarina, and the overall group structure is unchanged compared to last time we spoke. We had a good second quarter, despite the weak business climate. Order intake is growing again organically. We actually had plus 5% organic growth in the quarter, which I think is quite strong given the economic business climate we are in, whilst net sales were slightly below last year's high volumes with a slightly lower result, as a consequence.



The general demand is still quite good in many markets that we operate on. But it varies between regions and industries. Weaker demand for businesses