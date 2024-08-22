Aug 22, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 22, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Paul Lee Bernstein
BSP Financial Group Ltd - Head of Strategy and Investor Relations
* Mark Robinson
BSP Financial Group Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer
* Ronesh Dayal
BSP Financial Group Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Paul Lee Bernstein - BSP Financial Group Ltd - Head of Strategy and Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to BSP Financial Group's first half 2024 results briefing. My name is Paul Lee-Bernstein, and I'm Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at BSP. Today's briefing will feature presentations from our group CEO, Mark Robinson, who will provide a business update and an overview of our results.
Following Mark, our newly appointed Group General Manager, retail banking finished out who was recently transitioned from his role as Group CFO, will discuss our financial performance in greater detail. Mark will then conclude with an outlook and summary.
Half Year 2024 BSP Financial Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 22, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...