Zhihu Inc (ZH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Significant Reduction in Losses and Improved Operating Efficiency

Zhihu Inc (ZH) reports a 79.9% year-over-year decline in adjusted net loss and a 5.8 percentage point increase in gross margin.

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 5.8 percentage points year over year to 59.6%.
  • Total Operating Expenses: Decreased by more than RMB140 million year over year.
  • Marketing Expenses: Reduced by over RMB120 million year over year.
  • Adjusted Net Loss: Declined by 79.9% year over year to RMB44.6 million.
  • Marketing Services Revenue: RMB344 million, a decrease of 16.7% year over year.
  • Brand Advertising Revenue: Increased by 17% year over year.
  • Performance-Based Advertising Revenue: Increased by 28.4% year over year.
  • Paid Membership Revenue: RMB432.7 million, a decrease of 3.7% year over year.
  • Number of Subscribing Members: Grew by 4.7% year over year to 14.7 million.
  • Vocational Training Revenue: RMB133.6 million, a decrease from RMB144.5 million year over year.
  • Gross Profit: RMB556.5 million compared to RMB562.1 million year over year.
  • Total Operating Expenses: RMB740.4 million, a 16.7% decrease from RMB889.3 million year over year.
  • Selling and Marketing Expenses: Decreased by 22.9% to RMB417 million year over year.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Decreased by 11.4% to RMB209.3 million year over year.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: RMB114.1 million compared to RMB112.5 million year over year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: Decreased by 71.1% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss: Decreased by 79.9% year over year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: RMB5.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to RMB5.5 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Release Date: August 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Zhihu Inc (ZH, Financial) achieved a significant improvement in operating efficiency, with gross margin increasing by 5.8 percentage points year over year to 59.6%.
  • The company reported a 79.9% year-over-year decline in adjusted net loss, marking the lowest quarterly loss since its US IPO.
  • Zhihu Inc (ZH) launched Zhihu Zhida, an AI-powered search initiative, which has shown promising increases in user engagement and market reputation.
  • The number of content creators on the platform grew by 12.5% year over year, reaching 74.9 million, with a 16.8% increase in cumulative content pieces.
  • User engagement metrics improved significantly, with average daily engagements per DAU growing by nearly 40% year over year and monthly average uploads increasing by over 47% year over year.

Negative Points

  • Marketing services revenue decreased by 16.7% year over year to RMB344 million, reflecting ongoing refinement of service offerings.
  • Paid membership revenue saw a slight decline of 3.7% year over year to RMB432.7 million, primarily due to a marginal decline in average revenue per subscribing member.
  • Vocational training revenue decreased to RMB133.6 million from RMB144.5 million in the same period of 2023, due to strategic refinement of acquired businesses.
  • Total operating expenses for the quarter were RMB740.4 million, a 16.7% decrease from the same period last year, indicating cost-cutting measures but also potential constraints on growth initiatives.
  • Despite improvements, the company still faces challenges in achieving profitability, with ongoing efforts required to reduce losses and enhance operational efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Would management share some color about the progress of achieving breakeven target?
A: Wang Han, CFO: Our profitability growth remains unchanged and resolute. We still plan to achieve a quarterly non-GAAP net profit in the fourth quarter. Our second-quarter financial results validate our strong strategic planning and execution capabilities. After a single quarter of adjustments, we reduced our losses by streamlining costs and expenses, recording our lowest absolute quarterly loss since our IPO.

Q: How has Zhihu managed to maintain a stable user base despite scaling down community promotion expenses?
A: Yuan Zhou, CEO: The proactive user strategy adjustments we have made over the past two quarters were quality-oriented, prioritizing our core user experience. The core is user retention improvement, which comes from the improvement of high-quality content. Our in-depth content cultivation approach has been effective, and our user base remains stable.

Q: Can management share the progress of AI search and the metrics after the launch of Zhihu Zhida?
A: Yuan Zhou, CEO: We successfully launched Zhihu Zhida on the PC platform at the end of June. Our work has focused on optimizing the model and upgrading the end. This has led to significant improvements in user retention and the number of high-frequency users. We are also preparing to launch Zhihu Zhida on our mobile end. Currently, our primary focus is on improving the experience for heavy users, with commercialization not being the priority at this moment.

Q: What are the drivers behind the growth of Zhihu's paying user base, and what is the outlook for this segment?
A: Wang Han, CFO: The two main drivers are the growth of subscribing members and the increase in ARPU. We will continue to explore multiple channels to expand our user base. The MAU of Yanyan Stories app in July saw a year-over-year increase of more than 36%. We are also enriching membership benefits, such as audiobooks and radio dramas, which have been steadily increasing in orders.

Q: How do you view the future of your self-operated vocational training business, especially given the current economic and consumption environment?
A: Wang Han, CFO: The external environment is positive for our self-operated vocational training business. The increased demand for professional skills due to employment pressures and favorable regulatory policies in the education industry are beneficial. Our primary goal is to improve efficiency and accelerate loss reduction. We have adjusted underperforming courses and reallocated resources to strengthen core programs. In the long term, the synergy between our vocational training business and community will empower this segment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.