Full Year 2024 Inghams Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew Reeves - Inghams Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. My name is Andrew Reeves, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inghams, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to the Inghams FY24 results presentation this morning.



On behalf of the Inghams, I'd like to respectfully acknowledge the traditional owners both past and present as, of custodians of the land we're meeting on today. Also joining me today, as is normal is our Chief Financial Officer, Gary Mallett, and at the conclusion of the formal presentation, we'll be happy to take any questions you may have on the results and the business.



I'm very pleased to report that Inghams has delivered a record set of financial results for FY24. I'd like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the entire Inghams team, their hard work, dedication and