Q2 2024 Otovo ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / NTS GMT

Andreas Thorsheim - Otovo ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to this presentation of Otovo's second-quarter results. My name is Andreas Thorsheim, founder and CEO.



And I will be presenting a business update before leaving the floor to Petter Ulset, our Chief Financial Officer. He will give you the financial results. I'll return for a summary and outlook. At the end, we'll have questions and answers, so don't hesitate to leave your questions in the chat function.



Now let's dive into the numbers. This quarter, we installed 1,627 (sic - see slide 4, "1,827") projects. That's up 5% -- sorry -- that's up 13% sequentially from Q1 and down 43% from the same quarter last year, which was the peak of our installation pipeline following the energy crisis in '22, '23.



Revenues generated came in at NOK240 million, up 5% sequentially. As you well know, our revenue recognitions happen at the time of installation. And these two numbers, installations and revenues generated, will follow each other.



Our ability to increase gross margin is visible