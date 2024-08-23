Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Financial Performance and Strategic Investments

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) reports robust growth in earnings, profit, and cash flow, with significant investments and a strong performance in New Zealand.

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image
  • Capital Expenditure and Acquisitions: $168 million.
  • Return on Invested Capital: 21.3%.
  • Dividend: $0.08 per share, total dividends for FY24 $0.2 per share (38% increase).
  • Underlying pre AASB 16 EBITDA: $240.1 million (31% increase).
  • Underlying EBITDA pre AASB 16 Margin: 7.4% (130 basis point increase).
  • EBITDA per Kilo: 27% growth.
  • Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate: Declined by 7%.
  • Net Selling Price (NSP) Growth: 5.4%.
  • Internal Feed Cost Increase: 1.3%.
  • New Zealand pre AASB16 Underlying EBITDA Growth: 100.9%.
  • Company Leverage Ratio: 1.5 times.
  • Revenue Growth: 7.2%.
  • Cost Increase: 6.2%.
  • Net Debt: Increased by $85 million to $348 million.
  • Cash Conversion: Improved to 98%.
  • Core Poultry Volume Growth: 2.8% (Australia 1.9%, New Zealand 8.4%).
  • Return on Invested Capital: 21.3%.
  • Wheat Price Decline: 4% over six months, 1% over 12 months.
  • Soybean Price Decline: 15% over six months, 14% over 12 months.
  • Australia Revenue Increase: 6.3%.
  • Australia Pre AASB 16 Underlying EBITDA Margin: 7% (80 basis point increase).
  • New Zealand Revenue Increase: 12.4%.
  • New Zealand Pre AASB16 Underlying EBITDA Margin: 9.3% (410 basis point increase).
  • FY25 Core Poultry Volume Guidance: Decline of 1% to 3%.
  • FY25 Underlying EBITDA pre AASB 16 Guidance: $236 million to $250 million.
  • FY25 Capital Expenditure Forecast: $100 million to $110 million (excluding Bostock acquisition).

Release Date: August 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING, Financial) reported a record set of financial results for FY24, with strong year-on-year growth in earnings, profit, and cash flow metrics.
  • The company declared a fully franked dividend of $0.08 per share, contributing to a total dividend increase of 38% compared to the prior year.
  • Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) achieved a 31% increase in underlying pre AASB 16 EBITDA to $240.1 million, with a 130 basis point increase in the underlying EBITDA margin to 7.4%.
  • The New Zealand segment delivered a very strong performance, with a 100.9% growth in pre AASB 16 underlying EBITDA, driven by a return to normal operating capacity.
  • The company completed significant investments, including two acquisitions and the installation of new automated leg deboning machines, contributing to a return on invested capital of 21.3%.

Negative Points

  • The general rate of inflation remains elevated, impacting costs despite some stabilization in key feed ingredients.
  • The company experienced a marginal increase in its leverage ratio to 1.5 times, although it remains within the target range.
  • There is a phased reduction in annual volume under the new Woolworths supply agreement, which may impact overall volumes in FY25.
  • Cost inflation has moderated but remains a concern, with increases in salaries, wages, utilities, and other operational costs.
  • The shift in channel mix towards retail and away from out-of-home channels, including quick service restaurants, may affect overall revenue dynamics.

Q & A Highlights

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of the new Woolworths contract on FY25 volumes and margins?
A: The new agreement with Woolworths is phased in over FY25 and represents a one-time step down in volume. However, opportunities to grow with Woolworths remain, and the transition is manageable. The impact is reflected in our FY25 guidance, which anticipates a decline in core poultry volumes by 1% to 3% but still projects growth in underlying EBITDA.

Q: How confident are you in achieving the aspirational 10% EBITDA margins in Australia?
A: We remain very confident in achieving the 10% EBITDA margins through ongoing productivity gains and mix improvements. Our results demonstrate progress, and we have included EBIT per kilogram as a metric to track value addition over time.

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected recovery in QSR volumes for FY25?
A: We anticipate a general recovery in the QSR channel, driven by efforts from large QSR customers to bring back customers and increase order sizes. This sentiment is supported by early signs of improvement in the first seven weeks of FY25.

Q: How sustainable is the EBITDA margin improvement in the New Zealand business?
A: The New Zealand business has shown consistent margin improvement over multiple years. Despite the challenging economic environment, we expect the business to maintain or improve its EBITDA margins.

Q: What are the key factors influencing the first half and second half earnings mix for FY25?
A: We expect a return to a more normal first half-second half earnings mix, with a higher first half and a slightly lower second half. This is in contrast to the larger variation observed in FY24.

Q: How do you see the pricing outlook for core poultry net selling prices in FY25?
A: We expect modest improvement in net selling prices for core poultry in FY25. The price relativity to other proteins remains favorable, and we anticipate some growth in net selling prices, excluding potential feed cost reductions.

Q: Can you provide more details on the cost of goods sold and gross margin impact in the second half of FY24?
A: The gross margin decline in the second half of FY24 was influenced by increased labor, utilities, ingredients, and repairs and maintenance costs. Additionally, the conversion of grower contracts to performance-based variable contracts impacted the cost of goods sold.

Q: Are you seeing a trend among customers to diversify their supply base, similar to Woolworths?
A: The diversification of supply base is specific to Woolworths and is not indicative of a broader market trend. Most customers already have a diversified supply mix, and we do not anticipate significant issues with other customers.

Q: What is the expected EBITDA contribution from the Bostock Brothers acquisition in FY25?
A: We expect the Bostock Brothers acquisition to contribute approximately $3 million in pre AASB 16 EBITDA for FY25.

Q: How do you see the shift to in-home dining impacting margins in the Australian business?
A: We do not anticipate significant margin impacts from the shift to in-home dining. The expected changes are manageable and have been factored into our guidance.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.