Half Year 2024 Antofagasta PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Ivan Arriagada Herrera - Antofagasta PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation for the first half of 2024. Today, we have announced another strong set of results whereby we have continued to deliver consistent cash flows and healthy EBITDA margins with a balance sheet that is supportive of the brownfield growth projects and investments that we have recently commenced.



On the copper market. We have conviction on copper's fundamental value given its role in the energy transition and electrification. Given the clear limitations to growth of global mine copper supply, we see this balance as highly supportive of coppers long-term pricing. Despite the recent volatility in markets that has been based on short-term news flows on market speculation.



As such, we're investing in our project pipeline to deliver our strategy around growth. Here presenting alongside me today Mauricio Ortiz, Chief Financial Officer; and for the first time, Alejandra Vial, our Vice President of Sustainability. Alejandra is an engineer by background, who has 25-years of