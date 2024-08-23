Full Year 2024 Maxiparts Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Peter Loimaranta - Maxiparts Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for joining us in on what is a busy time in a minute. I'll start and run through the introduction to our presentation before handing over to Liz Blockley our CFO, to talk a bit about some of the more detailed financial aspects. And obviously, we'll take questions at the end if we move through to our brands and background pages, we thought it was appropriate given the changes in the business.



Just to refresh where the business actually stand today, we operate with two strong brands that fundamentally service a crossover of customers, but have different strengths in the operating model and Mackie parts business. He's one of the leading commercial truck and trailer parts distribution businesses in Australia, and we operate out of 29 sites and have a significant customer embedded operation business that we also participated.



We have two establish private brands in Maxis and XL, which make up just over 20% of our total revenue base within Mexico. But we then have