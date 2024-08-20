Q2 2024 PagSeguro Digital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening. My name is Audir, and I will be your conference operator for today's call. Welcome to PagSeguro Digital Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of 2024.



The slide presentation for today's webcast is available on PagSeguro Digital's Investor Relations website at investors.pagbank.com. (Operator Instructions)



Today's conference is being recorded and will be available on the company's IR website after the event is concluded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ãric Oliveira, Head of IR. Please go ahead, sir.



Ãric Oliveira - PagSeguro Digital Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining our second quarter 2024 earnings call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Before proceeding, let me mention that any forward-looking statements included in the presentation or mentioned on this conference call are based on currently available information and PagSeguro Digital's current assumptions, expectations and projections. While PagSeguro Digital