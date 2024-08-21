Full Year 2024 Humm Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Welcome to the hummgroup full year '24 results conference call.



Stuart Grimshaw - Humm Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. As we release the financial 2024 results for hummgroup Limited. My name is Stuart Grimshaw, and I'm Chief Executive Officer of hummgroup. Also joining me today is Adrian Fisk, our Chief Financial Officer; and David Grevler, our Head of Investor Relations.



On slide 3, you'll see the agenda for today. And Adrian, I will walk you through the slides. We'll start by turning to slide to page 5 with the highlights for the year presented. The year was characterized by the comparative performance of the financial half years. The half year on half year comparison demonstrates the efforts of management