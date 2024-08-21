Release Date: August 21, 2024

Positive Points

Humm Group Ltd (ASX:HUM, Financial) achieved a record level of $5 billion in receivables, marking an 18% increase.

The company realized significant cost savings of $13.6 million in the second half of the financial year.

Net interest margin stabilized at 5.5% in the second half, despite previous periods of rapid interest rate increases.

Credit losses were maintained at historic lows of 1.8% of average net receivables.

The company reported a $7.1 million statutory profit, up from $2.9 million in the previous year.

Negative Points

Normalized cash profit after tax decreased by 19% compared to the prior year.

Operating expenses remain a concern, despite significant cost-saving measures.

Losses from suspended products were still notable, amounting to $15.9 million in FY24.

The commercial business saw an increase in net losses due to higher volume growth in previous years.

The consumer business experienced margin compression and reductions in origination costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of the financial highlights for the year?

A: Stuart Grimshaw, CEO: We delivered an 18% increase in receivables to $5 billion, achieved $13.6 million in cost savings in the second half, stabilized net interest margin at 5.5%, and maintained credit losses at historic lows of 1.8%. We also reported a $7.1 million statutory profit and a $60.6 million normalized cash profit after tax.

Q: What were the key drivers behind the improved performance in the second half of the year?

A: Adrian Fisk, CFO: The second half saw a 16% increase in normalized cash profit, driven by a 5% increase in net interest income, cost reductions, and improved credit quality. We also saw a reduction in losses from suspended products and a focus on cost efficiency.

Q: How did the commercial portfolio perform, and what were the main contributors to its growth?

A: Stuart Grimshaw, CEO: The commercial portfolio grew significantly, with receivables reaching a record $3 billion. This growth was driven by strong relationships with brokers, speed in decision-making, and expansion into new regions and sectors such as agribusiness.

Q: Can you elaborate on the cost-saving initiatives and their impact on the financials?

A: Adrian Fisk, CFO: We achieved $13.2 million in savings this year and $31.8 million since the program's inception. These savings offset inflation impacts and allowed us to invest in frontline capabilities. We also reduced costs associated with suspended products and improved our cost-to-income ratio.

Q: What are the future plans for the consumer business, and how did it perform in the second half?

A: Stuart Grimshaw, CEO: The consumer business saw improved performance in the second half, with normalized profit increasing to $11.8 million. We are focusing on rebuilding the business around the customer, optimizing unit economics, and introducing new products such as a regulated hybrid loan structure.

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges posed by interest rate changes?

A: Adrian Fisk, CFO: We have stabilized our net interest margin at 5.5% and improved capital efficiency. We continue to hedge our fixed portfolios and adjust our strategies to navigate the interest rate environment effectively.

Q: What are the key elements of the new Forward Flow Program, and how will it benefit the company?

A: Adrian Fisk, CFO: The Forward Flow Program allows us to originate and service receivables without requiring capital, thus increasing our capacity for capital-light growth. It also provides upfront reimbursement of origination costs and servicing fees, enhancing our return on equity.

Q: How did the international operations perform, and what are the growth prospects?

A: Stuart Grimshaw, CEO: Internationally, we saw positive growth in Ireland and Canada. We are investing in technology platforms to enhance customer and merchant value propositions and see good growth potential in these markets.

Q: What measures are being taken to ensure the continued performance of the credit portfolio?

A: Adrian Fisk, CFO: We maintain a disciplined approach to credit management, with net losses at 1.8% of average net receivables. We closely monitor the economy and adjust our credit settings as needed to ensure portfolio strength.

Q: Can you discuss the company's capital strategy and its impact on shareholder value?

A: Adrian Fisk, CFO: Our capital strategy focuses on balancing growth with maximizing shareholder returns. We have improved capital efficiency, paid dividends, and completed a share buyback program. These actions, along with our focus on ROE accretive initiatives, aim to deliver long-term shareholder value.

