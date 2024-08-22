Q2 2024 Bambuser AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Maryam Ghahremani - Bambuser AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, welcome to our Q2 earnings call. My name is Maryam Ghahremani, and I'm the CEO of Bambuser, and I will hold this presentation together with our CFO and COO, Jonas LagerstrÃ¶m.



For those that might be new to our story. Let's start with a quick introduction to Bambuser we have been leading the way in mobile live streaming and video commerce since 2007. We're a global company with offices around the world in recognized with multiple awards for our innovation in this space today with proudly serve over 250 clients in more than 40 countries.



Now let's talk about the future. In today's fast-paced world. It is crucial to understand where your consumers will be tomorrow. Gen Z is the generation to watch. They're on track to become the wealthiest generation ever surpassing baby boomers by 2030. And by 2045, they control a significant portion of global wealth.



But there is a huge challenge, Gen Z attention span is incredibly short. Just 1.3 seconds. Apps like Snapchat and TikTok have shaped their