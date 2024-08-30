Artisan Partners' Craig Inman, Daniel Kane Want to Answer Your Investing Questions

The investors will respond in an upcoming interview

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • The podcast will be recorded in September.
  • Submit your inquires now!
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus is pleased to announce an upcoming interview with Artisan Partners' Craig Inman, CFA and Daniel Kane, CFA.

As such, we would like to invite our readers to submit questions for the podcast interview, which will be recorded in September. Please enter your investing-related inquiries in the comments below.

Founded in 1994, the Wisconsin-based firm oversees $162.70 billion in assets under management. Embracing its investment talent, the firm allows its various portfolio teams to operate independently through a diverse number of value-added investment strategies.

Kane is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies.

Prior to joining Artisan Partners in March 2008, he was a senior small-cap investment analyst at BB&T Asset Management. Kane began his investment career as a domestic equities securities analyst at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board in 1998.

He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Inman is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity, U.S. Mid-Cap Value and Value Income Strategies.

Prior to joining Artisan Partners in February 2012, he was an analyst and trader at Reicon. Inman began his investment career in 1999 as a trader at ING Investment Management.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business from Wake Forest University.

In the Artisan Value Fund's second-quarter commentary, the investors discussed the performances of stocks like Airbus SE (XPAR:AIR, Financial), Diageo PLC (DEO, Financial), Baxter International Inc. (BAX, Financial) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN, Financial). They also disclosed a new position in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL, Financial).

Check out the managers' other quarterly letters here.

Do not forget to submit your questions in the comments section by Friday, Aug. 30!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
