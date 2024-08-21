Full Year 2024 PEXA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
Glenn King -
Thank you. Good morning. And thank you for joining us on our FY '24 full year earnings call update. I'm Glenn King, PEXA's Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. And with me this morning is our Group Chief Financial Officer, Scott Butterworth.
Turning to slide 2. Before I begin, in the spirit of reconciliation, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders, past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples here today. Turning to slide 3. Today's briefing will begin with an overview of PEXA's FY '24 performance.
I will also touch on how we delivered these results and the work over the year to deliver against our priorities. Scott will
