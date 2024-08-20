Full Year 2024 Aveng Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Scott Cummins - Aveng Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to our Aveng 2024 full year results presentation. Presentation comprising our three operating brands, McConnel Dowell, Built Environs and Moolmans in the infrastructure building and mining segments. You'll see the agenda on the left, but I'd like to draw your attention to the photograph. This is the New Bridgewater Bridge being built in Tasmania, the largest transport infrastructure project ever done in that state.



A project combining McConnell Dowell's marine, innovative construction, major construction and working with the local community. A project that is working to plan in accordance with everything that we've laid out for that project.



Now to the results. Very pleasing to see a resilient return to profitability and positive cash generation. I'll provide you with my insights on the following slide. So I'll quickly go through the salient features. Revenue is up 27% to AUD3.1 billion, headline earnings up to AUD38 million, net cash up to AUD173.7 million, operating earnings before capital items up to