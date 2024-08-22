Q3 2024 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 22, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Trond Williksen

Benchmark Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Septima Maguire

Benchmark Holdings PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning to all of you, and welcome to another quarterly presentation for Benchmark. I am Trond Williksen, and I'm here, as usual, with our CFO, Septima Maguire, and we are going to take you through the financial and operational results for our third quarter in our financial year '24.



Following a normal program, also this time, starting with highlights, moving over to the -- give you more granularity on the business areas before Septima is going to take you through the financials. At the end of the session, we are going to cover the outlook for the quarters ahead. And at the very end, of course, there is an opening for Q&A.



Let