Aug 22, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 22, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Trond Williksen
Benchmark Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Septima Maguire
Benchmark Holdings PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
=====================
Trond Williksen - Benchmark Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning to all of you, and welcome to another quarterly presentation for Benchmark. I am Trond Williksen, and I'm here, as usual, with our CFO, Septima Maguire, and we are going to take you through the financial and operational results for our third quarter in our financial year '24.
Following a normal program, also this time, starting with highlights, moving over to the -- give you more granularity on the business areas before Septima is going to take you through the financials. At the end of the session, we are going to cover the outlook for the quarters ahead. And at the very end, of course, there is an opening for Q&A.
Let
Q3 2024 Benchmark Holdings PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 22, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...