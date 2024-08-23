Aug 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Gary Weiss - Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the presentation of the FY '24 full year results for Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited. My name is Gary Weiss, and I'm the Chairman of Coast Entertainment. I'm joined on the call today by our Chief Executive Officer, Greg Yong; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jose de Sacadura.



I'll start by providing some preliminary remarks, and then I'll hand over to Jose and Greg to provide some further color.



FY '24 has marked another solid year for the group, with some important milestones achieved amid a tough trading environment. The last 12 months have seen a continuation of the challenging economic conditions, which began in the second half of FY '23. High interest rates and persistent inflation have created cost pressures and dampened discretionary spending for many leisure, retail and consumer-facing businesses.



For our Theme Parks, this was compounded by the impact of two severe storms, which caused significant damage and trading