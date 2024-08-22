On August 22, 2024, Cheryl Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer of Caterpillar Inc (CAT, Financial), sold 2,975 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $342.48 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company operates through various segments, providing a wide range of services and solutions to its diverse client base.

Over the past year, Cheryl Johnson has sold a total of 5,991 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Caterpillar Inc, where there have been 11 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc were trading at $342.48 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $168.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.80, which is above the industry median of 13.56.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $300.62, indicating that at a price of $342.48, Caterpillar Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide investors with a snapshot of recent market actions and the financial health of Caterpillar Inc.

