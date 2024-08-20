Half Year 2024 Brii Biosciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Sarah Qiu - Brii Biosciences Ltd - IR



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Please note that today's call is being recorded. This is Sarah Qiu, Associate Director of Investor Relations. Welcome to Brii Bio interim 2024 earnings conference call.



Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward looking statements. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those discussed today. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements.



Joining us today from Brii Bio's executive management team are Dr. David Margolis, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Ankang Li, Chief Strategy and Financial Officer.



Dr. Li will begin with an overview of our strategic priorities and corporate updates. Then Dr. Margolis will review our clinical programs, followed by Dr. Li, who will review our financial status. We will then open the call for questions.



Now, over to our CSO and CFO, Dr. Li. Dr. Li, please go ahead.



