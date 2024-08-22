Full Year 2024 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

John Lorente - Big River Industries Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, all. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Jon Lorente. I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Big River Industries. And joining me today is John O'Connor, our CFO. It is my pleasure to present the full year results for 2024. We will go through the business overview, business performance and strategy, and then I'll hand it over to John to go through the financial detail, and I'll wrap up at the end with the outlook for the business before we get to questions.



If we go on to slide 3 in the deck business overview, I'm sure you've all seen this slide before. I'll point out the main changes to our mix. One of the key strengths for Big River is our geographical and segment and supply chain diversity. Onto supply chain, we've seen growth in local supply this year to 64% of our revenue as we've consolidated purchasing across the Group with our local partners to deliver cost benefits. Supply availability has improved substantially both from our international and local supply partners.