Aug 22, 2024

Adcock Ingram Group Financial results for the year ended June 30, 2024. I'd now like to hand the conference over to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Andy Hall.



Andrew Hall - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Judith. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks for joining us for this year-end results presentation. We appreciate you giving up your time this morning.



As per our normal format, I'm going to take you through a short overview of the company and quick analysis of what we believe was a good trading and financial performance for the year. So these results were attained while, as you know, dealing with a number of macroeconomic challenges, not a particularly favorable consumer environment with low levels of consumer disposable income, rising unemployment and elevated interest rates.



So we're glad to have delivered decent HEPS growth and good cash flow generation,