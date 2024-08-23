On August 23, 2024, Darren Field, EVP and President Intermodal at JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,606.45 shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, a major player in the transportation and logistics industry, specializes in freight shipping and handling. The company provides a wide range of services including intermodal transport, dedicated freight, and integrated capacity solutions, catering to a diverse clientele across North America.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc were trading at $175.03 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $18.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.39, significantly above both the industry median of 13.71 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $167.75, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives. It also provides insights into the current valuation of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc relative to its historical trading patterns.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.