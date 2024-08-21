On August 21, 2024, Margaret Ancona, Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff at Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial), executed a sale of 11,538 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 79,366 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. The sale was documented through an SEC Filing.

Myriad Genetics Inc, a company specializing in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, is known for its genetic testing and assessment services which help to determine the risk of developing disease. The company plays a crucial role in the healthcare sector by providing data that supports a range of medical decisions from routine medical care to specialized cancer treatment.

Over the past year, Margaret Ancona has sold a total of 11,538 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Myriad Genetics Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Myriad Genetics Inc were trading at $27.82 on the day of the transaction. This price gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.55 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $23.37, suggesting that Myriad Genetics Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

