Joseph Erlinger, the President of McDonald's USA, part of McDonald's Corp (MCD, Financial), sold 1,098 shares of the company on August 23, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 12,583.34 shares of McDonald's Corp.

Over the past year, Joseph Erlinger has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 29,122 shares and purchasing none. This latest sale continues a trend observed within the company, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

McDonald's Corp, known globally for its fast-food restaurants serving a variety of menu items including burgers, fries, and beverages, has a significant presence worldwide. On the date of the sale, shares of McDonald's Corp were priced at $288.7. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $207.69 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.33, which is above both the industry median of 22.68 and the historical median for the company. This suggests a higher valuation relative to earnings compared to both its peers and its own past performance.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, McDonald's Corp is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, based on a GF Value of $298.61. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

