Chief Technology Officer Timothy Holme of QuantumScape Corp (QS, Financial) executed a sale of 44,306 shares on August 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,496 shares of the company.

QuantumScape Corp specializes in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's innovative technology aims to increase the range and efficiency of electric vehicles, positioning it as a key player in the automotive industry's shift towards electric mobility.

Over the past year, Timothy Holme has sold a total of 44,306 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within QuantumScape Corp, where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of QuantumScape Corp were trading at $6.11 on the day of the transaction, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $3.09 billion. This valuation reflects the market's current assessment of the company amidst its ongoing developments and market position.

The following insider trend image provides a visual representation of the recent insider transactions at QuantumScape Corp:

For more detailed valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors and analysts can gain further insights into the financial health and future prospects of QuantumScape Corp.

This insider sale may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand the recent actions of key executives within QuantumScape Corp and how these might reflect on the company's current state and future developments.

