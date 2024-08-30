Nathan Gooden, Chief Financial Officer of Squarespace Inc (SQSP, Financial), sold 7,916 shares of the company on August 22, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 77,212 shares of Squarespace Inc.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages.

Over the past year, Nathan Gooden has sold a total of 65,201 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Squarespace Inc, where there have been 55 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Squarespace Inc were trading at $44.81, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.23 billion.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Squarespace Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $31.41 compared to the trading price of $44.81 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

