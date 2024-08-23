Full Year 2024 Jumbo Interactive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Mike Veverka - Jumbo Interactive Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome.



Let me begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land in which we meet and pay our respects to elders, past, and present. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, Jatin Khosla, to present our financial results for FY24.



First up are our key highlights for the year. The first half started slow, but the second half really accelerated and we break several records. In lottery retailing, while we had a strong jackpot run in the second half with nearly 1.1 million active players, it's the innovation, positive engagement, and customer experience that contributed to the strong result, along with pricing and product changes we implemented in May '23. As that segment continued the positive momentum with new partnerships with the RSPCA, MS Queensland, along with a four-year extension to our Lotterywest partnership. With the growing business, we've had to really manage our cost base. We've done a great job finding the right balance between cost efficiency and reinvestment