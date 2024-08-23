Aug 23, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
Mike Veverka - Jumbo Interactive Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome.
Let me begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land in which we meet and pay our respects to elders, past, and present. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, Jatin Khosla, to present our financial results for FY24.
First up are our key highlights for the year. The first half started slow, but the second half really accelerated and we break several records. In lottery retailing, while we had a strong jackpot run in the second half with nearly 1.1 million active players, it's the innovation, positive engagement, and customer experience that contributed to the strong result, along with pricing and product changes we implemented in May '23. As that segment continued the positive momentum with new partnerships with the RSPCA, MS Queensland, along with a four-year extension to our Lotterywest partnership. With the growing business, we've had to really manage our cost base. We've done a great job finding the right balance between cost efficiency and reinvestment
Full Year 2024 Jumbo Interactive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 23, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...