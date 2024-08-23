Full Year 2024 BSA Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 23, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Arno Becker

BSA Ltd - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Director

* Richard Bartley

BSA Ltd - Joint Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew Tan

Bell Potter Securities Ltd - Analyst

* Stella Wang

- Private Investor



=====================

Arno Becker - BSA Ltd - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the full year presentation of BSA Limited. My name is Arno Becker, the CFO and joined CEO, and I'm joined by -- with Richard Bartley, COO and join CEO. Together, we will be taking you through the full year results.



Before we start, I would like to do an acknowledgment of country as we brief you from Sydney and Melbourne today. We acknowledge the traditional