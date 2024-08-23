Q2 2024 Gold Fields Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Michael Fraser - Gold Fields Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good day all, and thank you for joining us today for the presentation of our operational and financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2024. With me today is our Interim CFO, Alex Dall. I ask that you note our forward-looking statements as part of the presentation today, we will be sharing our safety, operational, financial and ESG performance for the six months as well as providing an update and outlook for the balance of the year.



It is with deep regret that we reported two fatalities in the half year. We would like to honor the lives of our colleagues that we lost at our operations and continue to keep their families and loved ones and our thoughts. I again extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues -- of our colleagues who have lost their lives.



I absolutely believe that a fatality free mining business is possible and that we can deliver on our promise that everyone who works at Gold Fields goes home, safe and healthy every day as part of improving the safety outcomes in our