Aug 23, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 23, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Einar Bonnevie
Omda AS - Chief Financial Officer
* Sverre Flatby
Omda AS - Chief Executive Officer
=====================
Einar Bonnevie - Omda AS - Chief Financial Officer
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of Omda's achievements for the second quarter of this year. The report itself and a copy of this presentation will be available on news web and omda.com.
The webcast consists of a good 30-minute presentation followed by a Q&A session. (Event Instructions) A recording of this webcast will be available on our website and sooner after, also a transcript of the presentation.
And as always, I'm here together with my long-time partner and our CEO, Sverre. The floor is yours.
Sverre Flatby - Omda AS - Chief Executive Officer
Thank you very much, Einar, and good morning, everyone. Before we jump into the quarterly numbers, I would like
Q2 2024 Omda AS Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 23, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...