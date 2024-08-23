Q2 2024 Mendus AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik Manting - Mendus AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thanks to Mendus Q2 2024 for business update. My name is Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus. And today I'm joined by our Chief Medical Officer, Jeroen Rovers; and CFO, Lotta Ferm.



As a summary of the second quarter of 2024, we raised roughly SEK69 million in April through the exercise of warrants that were associated with the financing that we carried out in 2023, sorry, with participation of all major shareholders Management (inaudible) Board members. We're are very happy with our current shareholder bases and also with the fact that they all contribute to this part of the financing.



We also had some Board changes and importantly, a new Chairman of the Board in (inaudible) on the very happy (inaudible) to step up to this role. He is someone with a very broad experience, both in Europe and the US and has been on both sides in the pharmaceutical industry and the biotech industry and brings a lot of also business development expertise.



So we're happy with China's new Chairman