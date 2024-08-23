Q2 2024 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of Investor Relations



Welcome all to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's webcast for the second quarter results 2024. As said, my name is Torben Sand, and I'm heading the Investor Relations and Group Communications. And I am today joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and our CFO, Marianne Rorslev Bock as well as our newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Regis Broersma.



Please turn to Slide 3 for the agenda for today's call. Today's presentation will cover the following agenda points. Niels will start by giving you an overview of the key highlights of the second quarter as well as an update on our strategy and other key events, including the acquisition of Mac Baren. Then Regis will take over and give you an update on developments in our core markets as well as insights to recent trends and developments in our product categories, which are handmade cigars, machine-rolled cigars and smoking tobacco as well as next-generation products.



Marianne will follow with an overview of the financial performance and our