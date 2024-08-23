Q2 2024 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome everyone to Cathay Financial Holding Company's second quarter 2024 conference call.



(Operator Instructions)



And now I would like to introduce Mr. CK Lee, the CEO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. Mr. Lee, you may begin.



CK Lee - Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd



Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning to those in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings 2024 second quarter analyst meeting. I'm CK Lee, CEO of Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the meeting. Thank you for joining us today.



In the beginning, I would like to introduce the senior managers who are online. Today, we have Mr. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Ms. Sophia Cheng, Chief Investment Officer of Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; and Mr. Kevin Hu, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank.



Before we begin the presentation, I would like to share some highlights with you. I'm pleased to report that so far this year, our core business momentum has remained firm, same in