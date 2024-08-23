Aug 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, Laura, and thank you to everyone participating in today's call. Joining me on the call today from Sequans Communications is George Karam, Chairman and CEO. Before I turn over the call to George, I'd like to remind our participants of the following important information on behalf of Sequans. Please note that in that a joint press release was issued today announcing an agreement for Sequans to sell its 4G IoT, while retaining a license for its ongoing use in development for $200 million in an all-cash transaction to Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to be referred to as Qualcomm on this call, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.



In conjunction with this