Aug 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Botagoz Muldagaliyeva - NAK Kazatomprom AO - Director, Investor Relations
Good time of the day, and welcome to Kazatomprom's conference call to discuss 2024 half-year operating and financial results. My name is Botagoz. I'm leading the Investor Relations team here at Kazatomprom. And thank you for taking the time to join us today.
Our CEO, Mr. Yusupov, unfortunately, cannot join today's call as he is currently in Dushanbe, accompanying the head of the state in his official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.
Our conversation will begin with a presentation by Mr. Kosherbayev, Chief Strategy and International Development Officer, followed by an opportunity for investors to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) This call is open to all stakeholders, with the question-and-answer portion intended to be an opportunity for members of the investment community to engage with the management team and ask their questions through the phone lines in English.
English-line participants will also have an option to submit questions through the webcast page using the ask-a-question button. The
Q2 2024 NAK Kazatomprom AO Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...