On August 22, 2024, Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM, Financial), sold 7,400 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,500 shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc operates as a platform solution for the connected property. The company provides interactive security solutions that are designed to monitor and respond to events within properties. These solutions are cloud-based and address a wide range of market segments including residential, commercial, and enterprise clients.

Over the past year, Steve Valenzuela has sold a total of 26,614 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc were trading at $60.27 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.71, which is above the industry median of 25.24.

The stock is currently valued at a GF Value of $66.41, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. This suggests that Alarm.com Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

