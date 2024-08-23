On August 23, 2024, Jack Liu, Director at East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company at a price of $83.5 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company.

East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial) is a financial institution that serves as a bridge between the East and the West, providing a range of financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates through various segments, including retail banking, commercial banking, and other operations, focusing on the United States and Greater China markets.

Over the past year, Jack Liu has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for East West Bancorp Inc shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of East West Bancorp Inc were trading at $83.5 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $11.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.86, which is slightly above the industry median of 10.06.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for East West Bancorp Inc is $78.00 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sell might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

