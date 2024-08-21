On August 21, 2024, Paul Bolno, President and Chief Executive Officer of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd (WVE, Financial), executed a sale of 48,366 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an average price of $5.78 per share, totaling approximately $279,575. The insider now owns 359,059 shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a biotechnology firm focused on delivering transformational therapies for patients with serious, genetically-defined diseases. The company's innovative approach to drug development is aimed at providing treatments that are precisely tailored to the genetics of these diseases.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at WAVE Life Sciences Ltd shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling. There have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells during this period.

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd were trading at $5.78 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $715.995 million. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.