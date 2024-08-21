On August 21, 2024, Robert Deshaies, Chief Operating Officer of WEX Inc (WEX, Financial), executed a sale of 1,651 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

WEX Inc (WEX, Financial) specializes in providing payment processing and information management services to the fleet, corporate payments, and healthcare industries. The company's solutions are designed to assist customers in controlling their spending and managing their business operations more efficiently.

Over the past year, Robert Deshaies has sold a total of 6,048 shares of WEX Inc and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at WEX Inc shows a predominance of selling activities, with 22 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of WEX Inc were trading at $181.67 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $7.62 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.11, which is above the industry median of 25.24.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of WEX Inc is estimated at $219.86 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sell might provide investors with interesting insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

