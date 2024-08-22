On August 22, 2024, Richard Carucci, a Director at VF Corp (VFC, Financial), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 230,177.982 shares of VF Corp.

VF Corp, known for its apparel and footwear brands, operates globally. The company's portfolio includes popular brands such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.

Over the past year, the insider has increased his holdings in VF Corp significantly, purchasing a total of 60,000 shares. This latest acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at the company. In the past year, there have been eight insider buys and only one insider sell.

Shares of VF Corp were priced at $16.7 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at approximately $6.647 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, especially in the context of the company's overall financial health and market position.

