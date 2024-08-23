Release Date: August 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sequans Communications SA (SQNS, Financial) announced a $200 million all-cash transaction to sell its 4G IoT Technology to Qualcomm, providing substantial capital to solidify its financial position.

The company will retain a perpetual license to use and advance its 4G IoT Technology and product portfolio, ensuring ongoing innovation.

Sequans will maintain full ownership of its 5G assets and related technologies, allowing continued development in the 5G IoT market.

The transaction will enable Sequans to repay all outstanding debts, leaving the company practically debt-free with approximately $80 million of cash at closing.

The improved financial standing will allow Sequans to reinforce customer support and accelerate the development of next-generation 4G and 5G technologies, positioning the company for long-term growth.

Negative Points

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including French regulatory approval, which could delay or complicate the process.

Despite the positive outlook, the company faced challenges following the termination of the Renesas acquisition MoU, impacting customer confidence and design win activities.

Finalizing design wins has been challenging due to financial uncertainties, causing some customers to delay their commitments.

The company's focus on Massive IoT and the reorientation of its product roadmap towards 5G variants may require significant investment and time to yield results.

The transition to 5G RedCap and eRedCap technologies will depend on the evolution of 5G networks, which may take several years to achieve full coverage and suitability for IoT applications.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given that it's Qualcomm, are there any antitrust issues with HSR?

A: Georges Karam, CEO: The transaction has been structured to benefit the market, with technology available to both Sequans and Qualcomm. This should not limit competition but rather create more options for end customers. We believe all is in line with antitrust regulations.

Q: Can you provide an update on the 4G design win pipeline and whether Qualcomm will OEM chips from you before producing their own silicon?

A: Georges Karam, CEO: The financial situation has been challenging, but we maintained existing customers and continued design activities. Qualcomm has the capability to go to market quickly, so any OEM activity would not be material for Sequans. The pipeline remains strong, and we expect acceleration in design wins now that financial issues are resolved.

Q: What is the status of your 5G RedCap development, and when should we expect to see samples and chipsets in the market?

A: Georges Karam, CEO: We have prototypes for mid-range 5G but are focusing on massive IoT. RedCap and eRedCap development is ongoing, with market readiness expected in two to three years as 5G stand-alone networks become more prevalent.

Q: Are there any other regulatory jurisdictions required for approval besides HSR and French regulatory approval?

A: Georges Karam, CEO: The most important regulatory approval is from the French FDI. There are no additional jurisdictions required.

Q: How will the transaction with Qualcomm impact Sequans' financial standing and future development?

A: Georges Karam, CEO: The transaction will enable Sequans to repay outstanding debts, leaving the company practically debt-free with approximately $80 million in cash. This improved financial standing will allow us to reinforce customer support and accelerate the development of next-generation 4G and 5G technologies.

