Q2 2024 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Yvonne Briggs - ENDRA Life Sciences Inc - Investor Relations



This is Yvonne Briggs with LHA. Good afternoon and welcome to ENDRA Life Sciencesâ second quarter 2024 business update and financial results conference call.



Before we begin, please note that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. All statements by management, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the company's strategies, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives, as well as anticipated results of development and commercialization efforts, the timing of clinical