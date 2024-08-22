Aug 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Kim Andersen - Rockwool A/S-Chief Financial Officer - Senior Vice President
Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody. Sorry for the delay. We had some technical challenges here in Chennai from where we're taking the calls. Today, first of all, of course, I'm Kim Junge Andersen, the CFO. And with me here, I have the CEO, Jens Birgersson.
And today, we will present to you the first-half result and then afterwards, we go into Q&A. Before we start, I'd just like to remind you on slide number 2, the forward-looking statement, and please be aware that this presentation contains uncertainties. And with this, we can quickly go into the presentation on slide number 3.
Jens Birgersson - Rockwool A/S-President - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning. Good day, everyone. Its Jens Birgersson. Kim and I and the whole Board of Directors of Rockwool, including my successor, Jes Munk, we are in India, in Chennai, and the reason we are here doing a Board meeting about 90
Q2 2024 Rockwool A/S Earnings Call Transcript
