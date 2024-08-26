Aug 26, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Marcelo Matos - Stanmore Resources Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today as we present our 2024 half year results. I'm joined here by by Shane Young, our CFO, with me today, on behalf Stanmore.



I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet the turbo and jogger of Peoples here in May and June. Brazil. We also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands on which our operations are based, but other Bina Tonga and the with the peoples of central Queens opening the presentation with the highlights of the first half from slides sorry, starting with safety. And as previously reported in our June quarterly, our safety record saw an uptick in our series accident frequency rate from 0.1 0.9 as of December '23 to 0.48 as of June '24. This is obviously not the trend we want to be seen in our business, but we are nonetheless confident by the fact that the uptake has been related to one the injury that, although categorized as serious was far from considered potentially fatal and we are