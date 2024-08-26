Aug 26, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress) please go ahead.



Michael Clarke - Pacific Current Group Ltd - Executive Director and Acting Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone, to the Pacific Current Group's investor presentation call for the 2024 financial year. By way of introduction, my name is Michael Clarke, and I'm an Executive Director and Acting CEO of Pacific Current Group. I joined PAC in February of this year as a Non-Executive Director and transitioned to my current role on July 1 of this year. I'm joined on the call by Ashley Killick, the CFO of PAC. Ashley joined the PAC five years ago.



In our update to shareholders last year, you noted that PAC is committed to taking actions that would result in greater recognition of the value of PAC's portfolio. We are gratified by the progress we've made on this front in FY24, as well as the underlying financial results.



Turning to slide 3 in the presentation pack into operational highlights. This past year was a transformational year for the Pacific Current Group. After multiple parties