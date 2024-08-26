Full Year 2024 Regis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Linda Mellors - Regis Healthcare Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. And thank you very much for joining us today to discuss Regis Healthcare's 2024 full-year results. I would like to begin by acknowledging the Wurundjeri Woiwurrung people of the Kulin Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, and pay my respects to their elders past and present. I extend that respect to any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us on the call.



I am again joined today by Rick Rostolis, our Chief Financial Officer.



Regis is one of the largest and most geographically diverse providers of aged care in Australia, operating residential aged care homes, homecare service hubs, day therapy and response centers, and retirement villages. Regis have a team now of more than 11,000 dedicated people delivering care and services to more than 9,000 residents and clients on any given day.



Regis owns and operates 67 residential aged care homes in every state of Australia and the Northern Territory